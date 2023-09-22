(WJW) – The last day of summer looks great!

Highs climb into the upper 70s and low 80s. Mostly sunny and quiet.

Nice weather for Friday night football, too.

Saturday is the first day of fall! An east coast storm will blanket our area with clouds for the 2nd half of the day.

A few showers may sneak in as well in our eastern counties.

Sunday will be dry and hazy. Temperatures in the 70s.

Temperatures near average next week. Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

Very little rain in the long-range outlook. This has been the driest start to September since 1973 across northern Ohio.

