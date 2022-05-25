CLEVELAND (WJW) — Heavier rain/storms hold off until late Thursday night with higher coverage heading into Friday.

A few strong-to-severe storms with damaging winds, heavy downpours, and hail are possible.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed a good part of the Buckeye state in a “slight risk” for severe weather Thursday.

Showers will continue into Friday with a drier and warmer weekend

The unofficial start of summer will feel more like August with the heat and humidity returning. Temps well into the 80s. Get those pools open!

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: