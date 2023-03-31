(WJW) We are tracking a warm front Friday morning with our western communities starting off the day near 50! But, grab your umbrella because showers are already developing.

Our next system moves in this morning bringing heavy rain at times through midday.

Showers will turn scattered Friday afternoon, with a brief break of dry time from 2-6 p.m.

Another round of showers and storms develop into early Saturday. There is the chance for a few thunderstorms paired with gusty conditions.

A WIND ADVISORY may be needed. Gusts of 40-50 miles per hour are possible Friday and Saturday.

The Storm Prediction Center keeps the severe weather out of our area for now. A marginal (1 out of a scale of 5) is closing in our western/southwestern counties. High winds and flooding are the main risks for our area. Stay tuned for updates.

March is going “out like a lion!” Windy, rainy & rollercoaster temps!

Temperatures tumble Saturday, starting off in the upper 50’s and dropping to around 40 by the evening. There’s the chance of lake-enhanced snow showers Saturday night.

Sunday is the “pick-day” of the weekend.

Warm-up ahead: We could hit 70 next week!

Above is the latest 8-Day Forecast.