(WJW) – The week is off to a beautiful start! Sunny and temperatures in the mid-70s.
More dry days ahead, grab your shades!
There’s a very small chance of a spotty shower or a sprinkle on Tuesday but still not enough of a chance to warrant mention in the 8-day forecast.
A brief dip in temperatures mid-week is courtesy of a cold front Wednesday.
Breezy and cooler mid-week, with a gradual warm-up to around average as we head in Memorial Day weekend.
Memorial Day we could top 80!
Above is the latest 8-Day Forecast.