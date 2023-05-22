(WJW) – The week is off to a beautiful start! Sunny and temperatures in the mid-70s.

More dry days ahead, grab your shades!

There’s a very small chance of a spotty shower or a sprinkle on Tuesday but still not enough of a chance to warrant mention in the 8-day forecast.

A brief dip in temperatures mid-week is courtesy of a cold front Wednesday.

Breezy and cooler mid-week, with a gradual warm-up to around average as we head in Memorial Day weekend.

Memorial Day we could top 80!

Above is the latest 8-Day Forecast.