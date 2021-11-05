Forecast fumble? Cincinnati TV station takes aim at Baker Mayfield ahead of Sunday’s game

by: Jordan Unger

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 17: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WJW) – A Cincinnati TV station is taking aim at Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield ahead of their match-up against the Bengals.

To welcome the Browns to Cincinnati this weekend, TV station WLWT posted a photo of a billboard that says their weather coverage is, “More accurate than a pass from Baker Mayfield.”

It was included in a Facebook post that reads, “New signs. We said what we said.”

Some of the comments on the post say, “Troll Level = EXPERT,” “So much for Browns Fans supporting WLWT” and “Hope they show this on ESPN Gameday.”

Cleveland fell to the Steelers 15-10 and now they prepare to face the 5-3 Bengals this Sunday.

