Forecast fumble? Cincinnati TV station takes aim at Baker Mayfield ahead of Sunday’s game

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WJW) – A Cincinnati TV station is taking aim at Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield ahead of their match-up against the Bengals.
To welcome the Browns to Cincinnati this weekend, TV station WLWT posted a photo of a billboard that says their weather coverage is, “More accurate than a pass from Baker Mayfield.”
It was included in a Facebook post that reads, “New signs. We said what we said.”
Some of the comments on the post say, “Troll Level = EXPERT,” “So much for Browns Fans supporting WLWT” and “Hope they show this on ESPN Gameday.”
Cleveland fell to the Steelers 15-10 and now they prepare to face the 5-3 Bengals this Sunday.