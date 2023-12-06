(WJW) – Drier for the morning commute with some breaks in the cloud coverage. A few flurries/drizzle this morning.

A mix of sun and clouds will appear today but temperatures will remain chilly, in the mid-30s.

Thursday, flurries early then drier and milder Friday and early Saturday. Temperatures in the mid-50s.

Saturday starts dry. A panhandle storm track continues this weekend.

Rain late Saturday into Sunday. Sunday wind gusts 35-40 miles per hour.

Then temperatures drop with general accumulating snow to start Monday! It’s too early to predict how much snow, but Meteorologist Scott Sabols says he does think we will see “shovable amounts of snow.” More details in the days ahead.



Temperatures will fall late Sunday into Monday of next week.



Looking ahead: Colder early next week, then trending milder late next week.

The last ten days of December: An active panhandle storm track. Too early to tell if this will produce snow for Ohio. The chances are rising.

