CLEVELAND (WJW)- There is a chance for a few stronger thunderstorms with gusty conditions but not expecting much of a severe threat in the morning beyond heavy rain leading to lower visibility and some ponding.

Another round of rain and storms will move in during the late afternoon and early evening Wednesday.

A line of strong to severe storms will push in during the evening commute with the threat ending around sunset Wednesday night.

Futurecast from tonight through Wednesday

The SPC has a Slight Risk for a few severe storms Wednesday afternoon and evening. Damaging winds will be the main threat and locally heavy rainfall is associated with a few of these storms but some hail and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Downpours could lead to some flooding issues.

Temperatures ranging 5-10° ABOVE average as we near the autumnal equinox on Thursday, September 22nd. (During the autumnal equinox, the sun shines directly on the equator, and the northern and southern hemispheres get the same amount of rays.)

Temperatures will be MUCH COOLER starting Thursday (60s) and continuing through the remainder of the week!

Not a big surprise that we are going to feel a 20-degree drop in temps in 24 hours. This is the time of year when these big swings occur with higher frequency.

The cooler pattern continues into next week. The pattern suggests that we will start to warm back up in the first week of October. Probably not as warm as this past week but overall temps trending above normal. Stay tuned!

Above is your latest 8-Day Forecast.