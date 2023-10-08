(WJW) — A chilly, windy morning with temperatures in the upper 30’s and low 40s! Factor in the wind and we have wind chills below freezing! Intervals of clouds and sun with spotty lake effect showers. Rain starts to redevelop by the afternoon and evening.

Waterspouts are possible on the lake again.

If you’re headed to the Woollybear Festival today, it’ll be variably cloudy. At this stage, most of the lake effect rain showers should remain well east of Vermilion for the majority of the activities with the best chance of a passing shower as we approach sunset.

Cool and breezy temps in the low-50s…. perfect for all those woollybear costumes.

See the eight-day forecast above.