(WJW) – Another nice day with mostly sunny skies.

It’s been over two weeks (16 days) since our last rainfall at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

Rainfall will be sparse again this week. A weak front moves in Tuesday morning.

A sprinkle or isolated shower is possible, but not likely.

There are no soakers in the forecast anytime soon! The next chance of rain (if the forecast holds) is Saturday night into Sunday.

Temperatures will stay in the 70s for the next several days.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Where is the humidity? This could end up being one of the least humid first halves of June since the 1980s.

A high-pressure ridge continues to drift west this weekend allowing weak fronts to pass across the Great Lakes keeping small chances of rain with little humidity and heat.

The long-range temperature outlook, first issued on May 22, for early June is still looking “cooler” with low humidity and little rainfall through the middle of the month.

You can watch the FOX 8 forecast in the video player above.