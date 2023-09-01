*The above video is a flyover of Cleveland Metroparks’ Seneca Golf Course*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Fox 8 on-air personalities are sharing their favorite golf holes from all over Northeast Ohio.

Late summer into early fall is one of the prettiest times to golf in this neck of the woods, and this year, August rain has left the landscape extra lush green. In a month, golf courses will put on a beautiful display of fall colors.

In no particular order.:

1.) Todd Meany, Valley of the Eagles 14th hole: Fox 8’s Todd Meany tees off first. His favorite is the 14th hole at Valley of the Eagles in Elyria. This 306-yard par 4 has it all with water down the entire left side of the fairway and once you’re far enough down the fairway you make a 90-degree left turn and try to knock it on an island green.

This photo, courtesy of Valley of the Eagles Golf Course, is Fox 8’s Todd Meany’s favorite golf hole.

2.) Kenny Crumpton, Pine Hills 18th hole: Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton is ‘Kickin’ it’ at Pine Hills in Hinckley where his favorite is the #18 420-yard par 4. Even if you hit a long tee shot over water, or play your tee shot safer but shorter, water is a threat down the right side, especially since the fairway slopes toward the water.

This photo, courtesy of Pine Hills Golf Club, is Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton’s favorite golf hole.

3.) Jenn Harcher, StoneWater 7th hole: Fox 8’s Jenn Harcher’s favorite is the scenic #7 at StoneWater in Highland Heights. This par 4 plays 332 yards. Instead of a description, the aerial shot above tells the story of this challenging yet fun golf hole. Numerous PGA stars have teed it up at StoneWater.

This photo, courtesy of StoneWater Golf Club, is Fox 8’s Jen Harcher’s favorite golf hole.

4.) David Moss, Punderson State Park 8th hole: The One Tank Trip host David Moss picked one of the most challenging golf holes in Northeast Ohio. Hole #8 at Punderson State Park in Newbury Township is a 411-yard par 4 that bends left to right and the fairway gets even more narrow in a landing area before a large pond protecting a smaller green.

This photo, courtesy of Punderson State Park, is Fox 8’s David Moss’s favorite golf hole.

“It’s a thing of beauty with a ravenous appetite for Titleists,” Moss said.

5.) Alexis Walters, Avalon Lakes 9th hole: Don’t let the pretty water fountain fool you, this is a tough golf hole with bunkers, ponds, and a winding fairway. Fox 8’s Alexis Walters chose the 9th hole which is a 344-yard par 4 at Avalon Lakes Golf Course in Warren. This course is a Pete Dye design. A legendary golf course architect.

This photo, courtesy of Avalon Lakes Golf Course, is Fox 8’s Alexis Walters’ favorite golf hole.

6.) Scott Sabol, Ridge Wood Golf Course 18th hole: Of course, Fox 8 meteorologist Scott Sabol plays golf in all types of weather. His favorite is the 18th hole at Ridge Wood Golf Course in Medina. This par 3 plays 122 yards from the white tees and 140 yards from the blue tees. You have to draw your tee shot through a narrow tree line.

This photo, courtesy of Ridge Top Golf Course, is Fox 8’s Scott Sabol’s favorite golf hole

7.) John Sabol, Raccoon Hill Golf Club 13th hole: Fox 8’s John Sabol picked the 13th hole at Raccoon Hill Golf Club in Kent. Talk about a sharp dogleg right. About 325 yards from the white tees. John must be a big hitter because he plays this 450-yard par 5 from the blue tees.

This photo, courtesy of Raccoon Hill Golf Club, is Fox 8’s John Sabol’s favorite golf hole

8.) Gabe Spiegel, Ridgewood 13th hole: Fox 8’s Gabe Spiegel chose the longest golf hole on this list. The par 5 13th hole at Ridgewood in Parma is a PGA like 615 yards from the blues and 575 from the white tees. Legendary golfer Arnold Palmer once played this golf course.

This photo, courtesy of Ridgewood Golf Course, is Fox 8’s Gabe Spiegel’s favorite golf hole

9.) Patty Harken, Sweetbriar’s Legacy Golf Course 6th hole: SkyFox’s Patty Harken favors the 6th golf hole which is a 334-yard par 4 at Sweetbriar’s Legacy Golf Course in Avon Lake. This aerial photo also tells the story of this scenic golf hole. Patty said she’d like it known it’s “not” her who sneaks a few delicious grapes from the vineyard on the par 3.

This photo, courtesy of Sweetbriar Golf Course, is Fox 8’s Patty Harken’s favorite golf hole

10.) Ken Carman, Tannenhauf Golf Club 6th hole: Fox 8’s Ken Carman chose the 6th hole at Tannenhauf Golf Club in Alliance. It’s a 524-yard par 5 where you tee off into a valley with a blind shot to the green then it gets tougher. The small green slopes from back to front and is protected by three bunkers.

This photo, courtesy of Tannenhauf Golf Club in Alliance, is Fox 8’s Ken Carmen’s favorite

11.) PJ Ziegler, Pleasant Valley 5th hole: Fox 8’s PJ Zeigler is a big fan of the 5th hole at Pleasant Valley in Medina. It’s a 419-yard par 4. You tee off from behind a small lake that opens up to a fairway protected by trees on both sides. Oh, and you have to hit over water twice to reach the green.

This photo, courtesy of Pleasant Valley, shows PJ Ziegler’s favorite golf hole

Have your own favorite hole? Email us the hole and the course at tips@fox8.com.