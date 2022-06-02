AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) – Ford Motor Company announced plans Thursday to invest $3.7 billion and add more than 6,200 new union manufacturing jobs in Michigan, Ohio and Missouri.

In Ohio, that will bring 1,800 jobs to the Avon Lake plant, where they will be assembling Ford’s all-new electric commercial vehicles. That is estimated to start mid-decade, according to Ford, and will create an additional 90 jobs between the Lima Engine and Sharonville Transmission plants.

Ford currently has 7,000 employees in the state. Ohio Assembly Plant, where the new commercial electric vehicle will be assembled, currently produces E-Series vans, medium-duty trucks and Super Duty chassis cabs.

“The ingenuity and talent of Ohio’s automotive workforce is second to none, and Ford’s investment in Avon Lake will play an essential role in growing the EV space,” said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. “Ford has been a partner in Ohio for generations, and its confidence in the Ford Ohio Assembly Plant operations secures EV operations in Lorain County that will be critical for decades to come.”

Construction on Ford’s Ohio Assembly Plant in Avon Lake is expected to begin later this year.

Ford will make a new Mustang coupe and Ranger pickup in Michigan. Ford plans to produce 2 million electric vehicles a year by the end of 2026.

Ford will hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m. with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

