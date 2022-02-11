Ford temporarily shuts down Avon Lake plant, sending home workers amid global issues

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) – Workers at the Ford Ohio Assembly Plant in Avon Lake will be out of work for at least a week because of two major worldwide issues.

The plant, which products include F-650/750 Medium Duty Trucks and F-350/450/550 Super Duty Chassis Cabs, employs more than 1,700 people.

A Ford spokeswoman tells FOX 8 the plant in Avon Lake shut down Friday afternoon as a result of the truck blockade happening in Canada, along the U.S. border. Truckers, protesting vaccine mandates in Canada, are blocking many entry points into the United States, preventing some parts from making it across the border.

Ford officials say next week the plant will be down, but it is related to the world-wide semiconductor shortage, not the situation at the Ambassador Bridge., which connects Windsor, Ontario to Detroit.

Ford Motor Company released statements on both situations.

Here’s the bridge-related statement:

“This interruption on the Detroit/Windsor bridge hurts customers, auto workers, suppliers, communities and companies on both sides of the border that are already two years into parts shortages resulting from the global semiconductor issue, COVID and more. We hope this situation is resolved quickly because it could have widespread impact on all automakers in the U.S. and Canada. Today our plants in Oakville and Windsor are running at reduced capacity. Ohio Assembly Plant is down as a result of a part shortage associated with this situation.”

Here’s the semiconductor-related statement:

“The global semiconductor shortage continues to affect Ford’s North American plants – along with automakers and other industries around the world. Behind the scenes, we have teams working on how to maximize production, with a continued commitment to building every high-demand vehicle for our customers with the quality they expect.

All of our North American plants will run the week of Feb. 14, except Ohio Assembly Plant and Kansas City Assembly Transit production. Some plants will operate with fewer shifts while still building vehicles, including Kentucky Truck and Chicago Assembly plants, both operating on two crews, while Dearborn Truck will run on one crew.”

FOX 8 has reached out to the union representing the more than 1,600 hourly workers at the plant, UAW local 2000, but as of Friday afternoon, we have not heard back from anyone.