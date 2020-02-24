Ford shows off fully electric Mustang Mach-E at Cleveland Auto Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- American muscle is back on display at the Cleveland Auto Show, where Ford is showing off the latest edition of its Shelby Cobra Mustang, described as the fastest production car every built by the company.

The Mustang Mach-E is the auto maker's first venture into the fast-evolving world of fully electric vehicles. Expected to be in showrooms later this year, the Mustang Mach-E is actually an SUV inspired during its development by its sports car namesake.

Ford is easing its way out of the market for its four-door sedans and looking toward its future.

"Despite the fact that a lot of people miss them, they are taking what they would have spend on developing sedans and investing it into the electrified vehicles of the future, which may involve sedans," said Michael Herrick of Liberty Ford.

The Mach-E is generating a tremendous amount of interest and questions from curious auto show visitors

"A ton of interest and some of it is excitement. Some of it is skepticism. Any time there is something that is this new and something this completely different from what you are used to, you are going to get a lot of questions," Herrick said.

Among the concerns from auto show visitors is the range on the Mach-E, which will depend on the battery. The vehicle will ultimately have four trims from the base Mach-E to the GT. The company will offer two different batteries, depending on the model, with its extended battery advertised to give the Mach-E a range of more than 300 miles.

Auto show visitors are also curious about how and where they can recharge the vehicle.

Ford said it will have more than 14,000 recharging sites available throughout the United States.

"Am I going to get stuck? TEverybody has range anxiety, everybody is worried about, 'How am I going to charge it, where am I going to charge it and am I going to get stuck?' And that's why Ford wanted to take their time in releasing this," Herrick said.

While many see a vast departure from the Mustang sports car that has woven its way into American automotive folklore, Ford said the Mach-E, carries on the car's spirit.

"It's completely different from the two-door sport scar, but at the same time, we like to say it's got Mustag DNA, it has the acceleration that you get in this you are going 0 to 60 in under 4 seconds," Herrick said.

"This electric motor and the punch it can provide is just insane. So it really is much more of a Mstang than people give it credit for," he said.

Also proudly on display at the Cleveland Auto Show are Ford trucks and commercial vehicles that are made at the company's Avon Lake Plant, including the huge Ford F-750.

Some of the vehicles on display have EcoBoost engines, which are made in Brook Park.

Of the electrification of its fleet, Herrick said the Mach-E may be only a glimpse into the future of Ford and of the industry.

"This was our first leap into the pond, but there's a lot more to come. I can't talk specifically about what is in the pipeline, but I can tell you its very, very exciting and it's a lot," he said