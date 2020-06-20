Ford moves reveal date of new Bronco from OJ Simpson’s birthday, following backlash

DETROIT (WJW) — The world is getting a new Ford Bronco, but not on the date first announced.

Following public backlash, Ford Motor Co. has decided to move the reveal date of its reboot vehicle to July 13 from the previously-announced July 9, which just so happens to be Orenthal James “O.J.” Simpson’s birthday.

Simpson, of course, is well-known for evading police on live TV while in a white Ford Bronco. That 1994 highway police chase happened after the murders of Simpson’s ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.

As Mike Levine, the product communications manager for Ford North America, told Detroit Free Press earlier this week, the original date was not selected to coincide with Simpson’s birthday on purpose.

The reveal of the all-new Bronco lineup will now happen on Monday, July 13. This is instead of July 9. We are sensitive and respectful to some concerns raised previously about the date, which was purely coincidental. — Ford Motor Company (@Ford) June 19, 2020

Tanya Brown, the sister of Brown Simpson, also told the Detroit Free Press that the date did not sit well with her.

“My first reaction was, ‘Are you kidding me? This is funny?’” she said.

Come July 9, Simpson will turn 73.

It’s been 25 years since production ended on the Bronco, and people can start buying the updated version in 2021.

Take a look at what the new off-road SUV could look like right here.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: