(WJW) – Leaders from Ford Motor Company are planning to make a major economic development announcement Thursday morning.

They will be meeting with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted and others at Ford’s Ohio assembly plant in Sheffield at 10:30 a.m.

According to officials, the event will focus on Ford’s plans of, “continuing to transform its global automotive business, accelerating the development and scaling of breakthrough electric, connected vehicles, while leveraging its iconic nameplates to strengthen operating performance.”

FOX 8 will be streaming the announcement on fox8.com.