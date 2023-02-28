CLEVELAND (WJW) – When you come to the Cleveland Auto Show you want to see cool cars with top-of-the-line technology. That’s exactly what you find when you visit the Ford display.

A 2024 Dark Horse Mustang is the centerpiece of the showcase. Ford’s latest version of its signature sportscar packs 500 horsepower for just under $60K MSRP.

“People are going to be really excited to see the Dark Horse Mustang and the Raptor Bronco,” Preston Ford Vice President Jackie Preston Franck said. “Those are just fun things to get to see.”

Preston Franck explained that Ford’s lineup offers a little something for everyone, from classic muscle to Super Duty trucks, but a lot of people are also there to check out the redesigned look for the new escape or scratch their itch of interest in Ford’s electric lineup.

“Ford’s focus is really SUVs, and the future of our industry is going towards EV,” Preston Franck said. “And one of their wonderful electric vehicles is the (Mustang) Mach E.”

The Mustang Mach E drew lots of attention from Auto Show visitors for its shape, color, and tablet-based entertainment center display.

Preston Franck said it has the wow-factor people are looking for, which is why Ford is planning to invest $50 billion dollars in electric vehicle production from now until 2026. The motor giant plans to produce 600K EVs by fall.

Preston Franck said the Cleveland Auto Show is a great place to get a first-hand, up-close look at that Ford’s progress and outlook.

“Just stop out at the Ford display, see what they have to offer, and come to Preston Ford, we’d be happy to help answer any questions,” she said.

The Cleveland Auto Show runs until Sunday March 5, tickets are $15 in person and online. You can purchase your ticket here.