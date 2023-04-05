(WJW) — Forbes came out with its annual list of the world’s richest people.

Twitter Owner Elon Musk has been knocked out of the top spot, down to number with an estimated worth of $180 billion, according to Forbes.

At number one are French Luxury-Goods Tycoon Bernard Arnault and his family, who are worth an estimated $211 billion. They own brands like Louise Vuitton, Christian Dior and Tiffany.

Following Musk on the list are Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos, the Head of Oracle Larry Ellison and Warren Buffett, Bill Gates and Michael Bloomberg.

Forbes also says Jimmy Buffett is now officially a billionaire.

The iconic singer-turned-business mogul officially hit the mark thanks to his Margaritaville restaurants, hotels and casinos.

Other newcomers to the billionaire club are LeBron James and Tiger Woods, who are the only two active athletes to make the list, according to Forbes.