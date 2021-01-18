‘For the love, for the Land’: New Cleveland Cavaliers banner installed downtown

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Downtown Cleveland has a brand new Cavaliers banner.

The basketball team’s fresh piece of art was installed today on the side of Sherwin-Williams‘ headquarters, which overlooks Ontario Street not far from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Emblazoned on the sign are the words “For the love, for the Land.”

“The banner art symbolizes a reflection of a community presented through a lens of diversity, inclusion and equity,” the team said in a previous statement. “It is an invitation, a rally cry, a call to action to embrace unity and come together in a common bond of love for each other and our city. Depicted with a diverse representation of hands on a basketball, the message speaks to the power of teamwork.”

The location has long held a large Cavs banner, including various ones of LeBron James. The current installation replaced a sign that read “All for the Land.”

WJW photo