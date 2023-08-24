CLEVELAND (WJW) – You may have noticed it while driving through downtown Cleveland on Thursday — the large “For The Love, For The Land” banner is coming down.

According to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse officials, crews are removing the banner from the side of Sherwin-Williams‘ headquarters after storms damaged it Wednesday night.

“Unfortunately, our For The Love, For The Land banner was damaged during Wednesday night’s storms. We are currently working to get the banner safely taken down,” they announced in a tweet.

Overlooking Ontario Street and not far from Rocket Mortgage, the Cavaliers-inspired banner was installed in January of 2021.

“The banner art symbolizes a reflection of a community presented through a lens of diversity, inclusion and equity. It is an invitation, a rally cry, a call to action to embrace unity and come together in a common bond of love for each other and our city,” the team said in a statement at the time. “Depicted with a diverse representation of hands on a basketball, the message speaks to the power of teamwork.”