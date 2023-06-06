AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — It’s a riot of color and humanity on the inside, but from the curb, a recently-for-sale Akron home seems perfectly ordinary.

With it’s pleasant brick exterior, it’s a surprise to learn the nearly 1,500-square foot Cape Cod on Jason Avenue is covered in murals on the interior.

Barberton muralist Ralph Herzog was commissioned to splash people and sheep and flowers in many of the rooms of the two-level, 3-bedroom, 1 bath home. Besides the utterly unforgettable paintings, the home built in 1942 still carries its historic charm.

Take a look below:

Photo by Shane Knee

The listing has caught some attention online, even being posted on the Zillow Gone Wild Instagram page. The awe-inspiring photos left more than one commentator worried a new owner would want to change the artwork.

“I’m so sad that this is all going to be covered in shiplap and white paint soon,” one commenter said on Instagram.

The home, with an asking price as $130,000, is listed by Eric Cooper with Coldwell Banker Schmidt Realty Portage Lakes.