‘For Jessica’: The sweet story behind Franmil Reyes’ last home run of the night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Indians’ designated hitter and right fielder Franmil Reyes had quite a night Wednesday.
He hit 4 solo home runs.
But the last one of the night, a 451-foot blast into the left-field bleachers had special meaning.
“Please, God, let me hit this for Jessica,” he said.
Reyes threw a woman sitting behind the dugout a ball before he came up for his last bat of the night.
Jessica is battling cancer. She’s almost done with chemo.
It’s unclear how the two connected, but Jessica’s story clearly made an impact.
Cleveland beat the Texas Rangers Wednesday night 7-2.