Football player charged in death of 13-year-old to face judge

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A teen who was a star football player at Benedictine High School in Cleveland is scheduled to face a judge in a multi-count indictment Friday.

Duane Jackson, 18, is charged with murdering a 13-year-old boy in a drive-by shooting in Euclid.

Courtesy: Euclid Police Department

Maurco Toler was shot multiple times on Dec. 11 while playing in the front yard of a friend’s house on Zeman Ave.

Police believe the shooting was targeted.

Jackson faces 9 charges including aggravated murder.

He was arrested at Benedictine High School on Jan. 12.

Euclid Police Detective Steve Shubert told FOX 8 the investigation is continuing and they expect to make additional arrests.

“We are not done yet,” Shubert said.

Jackson was indicted by a Cuyahoga County grand jury this week.

He’s being held on a $2 million bond.

Jackson is scheduled for arraignment at 8:30 a.m. in Cuyahoga County court.