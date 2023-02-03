[Watch FOX 8’s P.J. Ziegler interview Ed and Donna Kelce, the parents of Jason and Travis Kelce, in the player above.]

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — An online petition calls for Donna Kelce, mother of Super Bowl LVII opponents and Cleveland Heights natives Jason and Travis Kelce, to toss the coin at the big game on Feb. 12.

“What a great way to show the Super Proud mama some amazing appreciation and love while giving her a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity!” reads the petition on Change.org, which had garnered more than 40,000 signatures as of Friday afternoon.

The game’s being called the “Kelce Bowl,” since the Philadelphia Eagles’ Jason Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce are facing off for the championship. It’s the first time two brothers have competed against each other in the big game.

“Sooner or later, there are going to be two brothers in a Super Bowl facing off against each other and the fact that it is our two, and the time is now, is just awesome,” their father, Ed, told FOX 8’s P.J. Ziegler.

“I’ll be screaming the whole time. No matter who’s out there, I’ll be screaming,” said their mother Donna.

It’s an even more momentous day for the family, since Jason’s wife, Kylie, will be 38 weeks pregnant nearing delivery of their third child, according to Today. She’ll be bringing her doctor to the State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

“If she has a baby in the stadium, it’s officially scripted,” Jason said on the brothers’ New Heights podcast.

The family’s hometown Cleveland Heights is lighting up in the their honor.

“I am beside myself you know what I mean, there is not a person in this city of Cleveland Heights that isn’t aware of what is going on and isn’t talking about it,” said barber Alex Quintana, who often cut the Kelce brothers’ hair in their youth.

But there are at least two people who are sick of talking about it — the Kelce brothers themselves.

“If you’re not tired of it yet, which we are,” Jason said on the New Heights podcast, as reported by Sports Illustrated. “We’re gonna talk about the Kelce Bowl now. It’s been two days and I’m already over it.

“I kinda don’t like that we’re calling it the Kelce Bowl. Appreciate the support, but there’s a lot of guys involved with this,” Jason added. “There’s major organizations involved. Unbelievable storylines in this Super Bowl. . . We’re going to get asked about this question non-stop from here ‘til the end of the game, and I’m already over it.”

Added Travis: “Appreciate you guys calling it the ‘Kelce Bowl’ but let’s focus on the Chiefs-Eagles.”

Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12. You can watch live on FOX 8. Here’s everything else you should know about the big game.