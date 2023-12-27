*Related video above Browns great Gregg Pruitt talks about how Joe Flacco helps the Browns become winners*

CLEVELAND (AP) — It’s a story line Hollywood would find hard to invent.

Joe Flacco was at home in New Jersey wondering if his career was over when the Browns called a month ago. Thursday night, Flacco will face the New York Jets, who he played with last season but chose not to re-sign him even after losing Aaron Rodgers to a season-ending injury.

Expectations were tempered when Flacco arrived in Cleveland.

Four games later, they’re untethered.

Flacco not only has Cleveland on the verge of its second postseason berth in 21 years, but the 38-year-old has many in this football-crazed city believing anything is possible with these Browns — and their top-ranked defense.

In four games, he’s passed for 1,307 yards — more than any quarterback in that span — and 10 touchdowns.

Not bad for a guy who spent months watching games on TV at home in New Jersey while wondering if he had thrown his last pass.

“He’s steadied the ship, he’s been a leader and we’ve been thankful to have him,” said left guard Joel Bitonio.

Deshaun Watson returned to the Browns’ facility on Tuesday for the first time since undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery. In most years, the sight of Cleveland’s starting quarterback being around would elicit a much larger reaction.

Not at the moment. These Browns are Flacco’s team.

Flacco’s pocket poise, size, experience and underrated mobility allow plays to develop, enabling receivers to get deeper into their routes. And Flacco’s big arm lets Stefanski occasionally call for some downfield shots.

Amari Cooper wasn’t satisfied with just one record. The wide receiver caught 11 passes for a franchise-best 265 yards at Houston. Cooper also became the first player in Brown’s history to record consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. Cooper, who has 1,250 yards, also joined Terrell Owens as the only player to have a 200-yard game with three teams.

The Browns can lock up at least a wild-card berth with a win at home over the Jets, who will start quarterback Trevor Siemian for the second straight game. Cleveland would win its first division title since 1999 with two wins and two losses by AFC North-leading Baltimore.