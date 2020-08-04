Food Strong: Non-profit teaching children to plant, grow fresh foods in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, OHIO — It’s no secret your zip code can determine access to fresh food.

With an increased focus on health and wellness during these uncertain times a local non-profit, Food Strong is working with children to teach them how to plant, grow and sell fresh foods from an East Cleveland community garden.

“This isn’t what we’re doing for East Cleveland this really should be what we’re doing with East Cleveland this is all of our effort,” said founder Sara Continenza.

Food Strong is one of many organizations Fox 8 is highlighting as a part of our Voices of

Unity in Northeast Ohio.

