Food drive donations needed to help Parma residents, animals; Browns mascot Chomps making appearance

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — A growing food drive is set to take off this week in Parma and here’s how you can be a part of helping residents and animals in need.

Starting on Monday, Sept. 20 and going until Thursday, Sept. 23 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day, non-perishable food and animal items can be dropped off on the right side of the driveway at 5902 Velma Ave Parma for this 3rd Annual Food & Animal Drive.

If you’re unable to drop off items at the drive but want to donate money, click here.

All donations will be split between Parma Hunger Center to help feed the city’s residents and Parma Animal Shelter to help feed animals in need.

The drive’s creator says she’s been doing this for six years, but the last two years we have been so successful they’re now calling it the 3rd annual.

Autographed Browns gear will be raffled off at the end of the drive to those who donated and Chomps the Browns mascot will make an appearance on Tuesday from 4:30 p.m.- 5:30 p.m.