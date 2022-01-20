Food bank distribution canceled due to extreme cold

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Some families will be stretched thin this week, as the Greater Cleveland Food Bank canceled Thursday’s food distribution.

The food bank canceled the weekly event to keep staff, volunteers and clients safe from the cold.

Wind chills Thursday are expected to be in the single digits.

The FOX 8 Weather Team has forecast that the extreme cold may last two weeks or more.

The food bank said in a press release that it tried to get a tent to give people some shelter but wasn’t able to get one because of labor and equipment shortages.

While they won’t have the drive-thru event, the Greater Cleveland Food Bank operates a food pantry in Euclid that will be open Thursday.

The hours are 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The address is 25897 Euclid Ave.

They ask that people bring a photo ID and bags for groceries.

You can also call the help center at (216)738-2067 to find food resources.

Also, you can check a list of food pantry and hot meal locations here.