(Above video is a recent story about shops walking distance from each other in Tremont)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) Taste of Tremont is an annual street festival that showcases the best of Tremont’s food, art and entertainment event organizers say.

The festival drew another large crowd this year.

The event started at noon Sunday and goes until 8 p.m.

More than 30 vendors from food, drink and retail locations will be featured.

Newly opened businesses will also be featured among those open Sunday.

There’s also live music.