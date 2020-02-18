Foo Fighters to bring Van Tour to Cleveland

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 24: Dave Grohl (R) and Rami Jaffee of Foo Fighters perform onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Aerosmith at West Hall at Los Angeles Convention Center on January 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

CLEVELAND (WJW)- A chance to party like it is 1995! The Foo Fighters are going on the road to celebrate their silver anniversary in some of the cities where their first shows took place 25 years ago.

The Foo Fighters kick off their Van Tour April 12 at the Talking Stick Resort in Phoenix.

According to Live Nation, in addition to their all-night rock-n-roll jam sessions, veterans Grohl, Mendel, Smear and their longtime friends Taylor Hawkins, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jafee will feature a very special opening attraction: A sneak peek at Dave Grohl’s brand new documentary ‘What Drives Us.’

The documentary will look at what possesses the group to leave behind their jobs, families, relationships to take their music to fans.

The Foo Fighters make their stop in Cleveland, May 18, at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Citi cardmembers will have access to buy preseale tickets beginning today at 12 p.m.

Tickets for the general public go on sale, Friday, Feb 21 at 10 a.m.

