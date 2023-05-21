***Video above: Son of late Foo Fighters’ drummer honored dad at tribute concert***

(WJW) – Foo Fighters officially revealed Josh Freese as their new drummer during a livestreamed event on Sunday.

This comes after the passing of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins last year.

The stream opened with some banter between the band as big-name drummers like Chad Smith from Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tommy Lee from Motley Crue and Danny Carey from Tool made guest appearances.

But the camera then panned over to Freese already sitting at the drum set, waiting to kick off the first song of the stream.

They moved on to play songs from their upcoming album, “But Here We Are,” which releases June 2.

It’s the band’s first album without Hawkins, who tragically died at the age of 50 in Colombia in 2022.

“A brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year, But Here We Are is a testament to the healing powers of music, friendship and family,” a description reads on the band’s website.

Looking at his experience, it’s safe to say Freese is up to the task. Over the years, the veteran drummer has performed alongside Guns n Roses, Sting, Nine Inch Nails, Weezer and DEVO, to name a few.

Josh Freese performs on stage with Sting during the Thurn & Taxis Castle Festival 2017 on July 22, 2017 in Regensburg, Germany. (Photo by Isa Foltin/Getty Images)

He’s also a longtime friend of both Dave Grohl and the late Hawkins, according to Variety.

The band spoke out back in December about how they’re different without Hawkins, but vowed to see fans “soon.”

Apparently “soon’ is now. Foo Fighters are kicking off their new tour in New Hampshire on May 24. They’re also making a stop in Columbus on May 28.