[Editor’s Note: The video above is a highlight of some concerts coming to Cleveland in 2023.]

(WJW) – Foo Fighters‘ fans are getting a taste of what the band’s upcoming album will sound like – the first without drummer Taylor Hawkins.

A lyric video of “Under You” was shared across the band’s social media pages on Wednesday.

According to Rolling Stone, the song is “equal parts melodic and riotous in that classic Foo Fighters fashion (and) could certainly be read as a song about holding the heavy burden of grief.”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 16: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters performs onstage at the after party for the Los Angeles premiere of “Studio 666” at the Fonda Theatre on February 16, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

The band’s drummer Taylor Hawkins died in March 2022 at the age of 50 while on tour in South America. Toxicology tests showed the musician had multiple drugs in his system at the time of his death.

The release of “Under You” comes just days before the band is offering fans a free streaming event “featuring debut performances of new songs, behind-the-scenes footage & a few surprises.”

That event is set to take place Sunday, May 21. Click here to learn more.

You can listen to the new song, here.

The band’s new album “But Here We Are” comes out June 2.