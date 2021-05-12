Foo Fighters, Jay-Z and Tina Turner among 2021 Rock Hall inductees

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced its class of 2021 inductees on Wednesday.

The performer inductees are the Foo Fighters, the Go-Go’s, Jay-Z, Carole King, Todd Rundgren and Tina Turner. This is the first time on the ballot for Foo Fighters, the Go-Go’s and Jay-Z.

“This diverse class of talented inductees reflects the Hall’s ongoing commitment to honor artists whose music created the sound of youth culture,” said John Sykes, chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a news release. “It will make for an unforgettable live celebration of music in October at this year’s induction ceremony in Cleveland.”

In this image released on January 28, Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performs onstage during the 2021 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One stream on LiveXLive.com and broadcast on iHeartRadio’s Alternative and Rock stations nationwide on January 28, 2021. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Gina Shock, Belinda Carlisle, Jane Wiedlin, Charlotte Caffey, and Kathy Valentine of The Go-Gos attend the “The Go-Gos” premiere during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival at Library Center Theater on January 24, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

Jay-Z performs in concert on the first day of week two of the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 13, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Singer/songwriter Carole King performs onstage during the Toyota Concert Series on the Today Show July 15, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

Musician Todd Rundgren performs at a press conference to announce an upcomming tour and performance by “The New Cars” at the House of Blues on March 14, 2006 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Singer Tina Turner performs onstage during the 50th annual Grammy awards held at the Staples Center on February 10, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

This class includes three two-time inductees. Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters was previously inducted with Nirvana, Carole King was inducted with Gerry Goffin and Tina Turner was inducted with Ike and Tina Turner.

Musicians must have their first album released 25 years ago to be eligible.

The Ahmet Ertegun Award goes to Clarence Avant. LL Cool J, Billy Preston and Randy Rhoads will receive the Musical Excellence Award. Kraftwerk, Gil Scott Heron and Charley Patton will get the Early Influence Award.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony is Oct. 30 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.