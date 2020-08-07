Foo Fighters cancel Van Tour stop in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Foo Fighters have canceled their 2020 Van Tour which included a stop in Cleveland.

The band made the announcement Friday morning.

Important information about the Van Tour 2020. pic.twitter.com/E1E8AS0lx8 — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) August 7, 2020

They were scheduled to play at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in October.

The band says all tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase.

The band has rescheduled some international shows for 2021 but has not said if they will reschedule the U.S. dates.

The ban on mass gatherings hasn’t been lifted in Ohio and several other places due to coronavirus.

