(WJW) – Monday starts dry with areas of fog and cloudy skies.

There is a wide range of temperatures set up from north to south Monday due to a lake breeze.

The best chance for rain (thunder) will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Here are the details:

Today’s FOXcast:

We may see a lingering shower Tuesday afternoon.

Eventually, the front departs to our south, taking away our rain chances.

Pleasant temperatures mid-week with highs in the upper 60s and 70s by Tuesday and as we head into the weekend.

The next chance for rain will be late Friday.

Above is the latest 8-Day Forecast:

We will trend cooler next week.