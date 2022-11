(WJW) — We’re down to the elite 8 in the high school football playoffs.

The regional finals take center stage Friday night.

In Divison 3, it will be rivals squaring off for the title: Holy Name and Padua. The two schools are separated by just four miles. The two teams met earlier this season, in Week 1.

The Green Wave led 14-13 at the half, and a fourth-quarter touchdown was the difference.

Holy Name went on to win 21-16.

