(WJW) – A historic airplane designed by Henry Ford and the Ford Motor Company will be flying over Northeast Ohio next month, and you could be on it.

The “Tin Goose” is one of the few surviving Ford Tri-Motors airplanes designed in the 1920s.

According to a release, the planes eventually became the first regularly scheduled passenger airliner and became known as the first luxury airliner.

Public flights on the historic plane will take place out of the Wayne County Airport from August 17-20, 2023. This is only the third time a Tri-Motor has visited Wayne County and gives passengers a unique opportunity to step back in time and relive history.

• Ford Tri-Motor over Lake Erie

• Chapter Members push the Ford out of the hangar to start her day offering rides over NE Ohio.

“This particular Tri-Motor was completed and first flew in 1928 and was serial number 8. It has an intriguing history that includes roles ranging from service over the Grand Canyon in the 1930s and later as an airliner in Honduras,” read a press release. “It was also a showpiece as part of the legendary Harrah’s auto and aircraft collection in Nevada. After a long period as a museum showpiece, the aircraft was purchased by the Liberty Aviation Museum, Port Clinton, OH, in 2014 and restored to its current flight status.”

The plane seats up to 10 passengers at a time, and organizers say every seat has a window. Passengers are encouraged to bring a camera to record and share this experience.

Tickets are $95 for adults and $65 for children 17 years old and under.

Tickets can be purchased and reserved, here. The public can also pre-book a flight by calling 1-877-952-5395.

Other flight opportunities in Ohio are also available out of Put-in-Bay, Port Clinton, and Findlay. Check dates, here.