CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo celebrates the grand opening of its new zipline Tuesday.

The Eagle Zip Adventure has been under construction since November 2020.

It includes about 700 feet of cable that will give riders a new view of Cleveland.

Courtesy of Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Courtesy of Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Courtesy of Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Courtesy of Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Courtesy of Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

The zipline will be about 150 feet over Waterfowl Lake.

The first to ride the zipline will be two people who won a social media contest on the Zoo’s Instagram.

FOX8.com will stream the first rides live.