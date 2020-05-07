1  of  2
Flushing out a familiar sound during Supreme Court arguments

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some say it might have been the flush heard around the world.

But we may never know what caused the sound that interrupted part of yesterday’s phoned-in oral arguments before the Supreme Court.

On the audio, heard live, Justice Elena Kagan asked a question of an attorney — and during the answer there was a noise that sounded very much like a flushing toilet.

But we’ll probably never know what happened; the court didn’t say what the sound was — or if it was a toilet, who might have flushed it.

