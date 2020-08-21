Flu vaccine required for all students in Massachusetts due to coronavirus pandemic

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WJW) – State public health officials in Massachusetts announced this week that the flu vaccine will be required for any child over 6 months who is in daycare, preschool, K-12, or college.

The move is to help keep flu cases down during the coronavirus pandemic.

The only exceptions are for medical or religious reasons, or students who are homeschooled.

“It is more important now than ever to get a flu vaccine because flu symptoms are very similar to those of COVID-19 and preventing the flu will save lives and preserve healthcare resources,” said Dr. Larry Madoff, Medical Director, DPH’s Bureau of Infectious Disease and Laboratory Sciences.