CLEVELAND (WJW)– The longtime hole in a downtown Cleveland sidewalk got a makeover on Tuesday.

Bricks have been missing from a section of sidewalk near the Euclid Grand apartments on Euclid Avenue for months.

But on Tuesday morning, downtown resident Pete Marek discovered it was now the home of a little garden. Someone planted marigolds and cardinal flowers, and put up a tiny white picket fence.

(Photo courtesy: Pete Marek)

It’s unclear who the mystery gardener is or how long the small flower bed will last.