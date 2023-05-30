[Editor’s Note: In the video above, learn about another missing person as FOX 8 and Amanda Berry work together to find the missing. ]

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman who went missing over 10 months ago has been found in Ohio, according to police.

Last year, the Cape Coral Police Department reported that Erica Ann Johnson went missing after taking a Greyhound bus to Tampa on July 8, 2022.

Reports said Johnson had canceled an appointment to see her children before leaving the area.

For months, there was no trace of Johnson’s whereabouts until this past weekend.

On May 27, the Cape Coral Police Department said the woman was found safe in Ohio. It’s not clear where in Ohio she was located. Little else is known about her return.