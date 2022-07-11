TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman who was rescued after her SUV crashed into a water-filled ditch has died of her injuries, according to a report.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the woman, who has not been identified, was involved in a crash in Oak Hill Tuesday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, her vehicle veered off the road, crashed into a ditch and flipped on its side. The driver’s side was submerged in approximately three feet of water, the agency said.

A deputy’s body camera captured first responders and bystanders rush to help and surround the vehicle.

“She’s unresponsive,” a woman is heard saying.

“There’s somebody in there,” the deputy said. “Can we get this thing flipped or not?”

“You guys, someone’s submerged on the low side. We need some help pushing,” another person said.

They were eventually able to flip the vehicle upright and pull the woman out.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died Friday evening, FOX35 Orlando reported.

“We don’t decide what happens at the very end to that patient,” Volusia County Rescue Battalion Chief Chris Davis told FOX35. “But [the first responders and Good Samaritans] gave that patient a fighting chance.”