Florida woman arrested in Cuyahoga Valley National Park death

PENSACOLA, Florida (WJW) – The FBI announced Thursday that a woman has been arrested in Florida for the death of Matthew Dunmire, whose body was found in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner ruled that Dunmire was shot in the head.

His body was found near the Terra Vista Cemetery in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park on March 9, 2021.

Thursday morning, Chelsea Perkins, 31, was arrested at her residence in Pensacola, Florida, on a charge of murder.

She’s scheduled to appear in federal court.

The medical examiner ruled Dunmire was believed to have been killed several days before his body was found.

