Florida woman arrested after stabbing husband over 140 times, police say

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — A Palm Springs woman made her first court appearance Sunday in her own husband’s murder.

NBC affiliate WPTV reported that Palm Springs Police arrested Joan Burke, 61, on Feb. 11 after she allegedly stabbed her husband, 62-year-old Melvin Weller, more than 140 times.

Police said they got the call from Weller’s stepson, 41-year-old Ricardo Anthony Green, when Green came home from work and found Weller lying in a pool of his own blood.

According to police, there was blood on the walls, cabinets, and kitchen counters. Several knifes and a meat cleaver were found in the kitchen sink as well.

Police said Burke was found in the master bedroom, lying in silence in the master bedroom.

An autopsy found that aside from the numerous stab wounds, Weller suffered a fractured skull caused by a blow from the meat cleaver.

Burke had lacerations on her hands, which police said is common among offenders in stabbings.

Burke remains in the Palm Beach County Jail on a first-degree murder charge.