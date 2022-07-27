MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — A south Florida woman was arrested on allegations she shot and killed another woman in the back seat of an Uber on Saturday.

WPLG reported that 24-year-old Natalia Harrell was arrested on a second-degree murder charge.

According to WPLG, Harrell got into an Uber in downtown Miami around 2:15 a.m. with six other people, including the victim, 28-year-old Gladys Yvette Borcela.

Surveillance video from inside the Uber reportedly showed Harrell and Borcela get into an argument that turned into a fight. Harrell can then be seen reaching into a bag, pulling out a gun and firing a single shot at Borcela, according to WPLG. Borcela was wounded by the shot.

The news station reported that the car quickly pulled over, and everyone got out except Borcela. The other six people ran from the car.

Borcela was taken to the hospital by first responders and died that night.

According to the arrest report obtained by WPLG, Borcela joined the group at a bar that night. Harrell allegedly became upset at Borcela and texted a witness to “get her girl under control.”

When the bar closed, WPLG reported, the group ordered an Uber and once inside, Harrell and Borcela began calling each other names.

The report said at one point, Harrell ended up at the front of the car and started yelling, “You don’t want this; you don’t want me to go in my purse.”

Harrell is accused of taking out the gun then and firing the shot. Police arrested Harrell and booked her into jail Tuesday with no bond.