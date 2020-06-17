Florida woman, 15 friends test positive for COVID-19 after dinner at restaurant

1  of  2
by: Nexstar Media Wire and CNN Newsource

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA/WJXT) – A Jacksonville woman and 15 of her friends have tested positive for the coronavirus after having dinner at a restaurant in Jacksonville, Florida.

Erika Crisp said she’s been sick since the night out.

The healthcare worker said after being stuck inside for months during the pandemic, she and her friends decided to have dinner at Lynch’s Irish Pub on June 6.

After the dinner, Crisp said she and her friends later all tested positive for the virus.

Now, she said the state’s reopening happened too soon.

“We were careless and we went out into a public place before we should have, and we weren’t wearing masks,” Crisp said.

Seven employees at the restaurant also have COVID-19.

The general manager shut down voluntarily last weekend for deep cleaning.

