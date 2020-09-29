**For video of turtles at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, watch the video below.
MARATHON, Fla. (WJW) — A turtle hospital in Florida has removed the largest tumor they’ve ever seen at the facility from a loggerhead sea turtle named Chomper.
According to a post on Facebook, Chomper had a 14.2-pound tumor bigger than a basketball near one of her flippers. Doctors at the hospital were able to save her flipper and are “cautiously optimistic” she will make a full recovery.
During her surgery, Chomper received a blood transfusion from Madea, a non-releasable loggerhead sea turtle living at the hospital.
The hospital has been treating sea turtles with tumors for over 34 years.
LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM:
- Study shows link between sleep apnea and Alzheimer’s
- Florida turtle hospital removes basketball-sized tumor from flipper of sea turtle named Chomper
- Ohio Gov. DeWine to sign bill preventing cities from banning plastic bags
- I-Team: New security fence around Justice Center in downtown Cleveland
- Titans suspend team activities after multiple players, staffers test positive for COVID-19