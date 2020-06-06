1  of  5
Breaking News
WATCH LIVE: Northeast Ohioans rally together in name of man shot, killed by Cleveland officer Ohio casinos, racinos, amusement parks and water parks can reopen in 2 weeks Several of Ohio’s entertainment facilities can reopen June 10 Timeline of what led to protests, violence across the nation after the murder of George Floyd Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures
Live Now
LIVE BLOG: George Floyd protests across the country and here in Ohio

Florida woman gives birth on the side of the road with help from troopers

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles and Florida Highway Patrol/Twitter

TAMPA, Florida (WJW) — One mother has an action-packed birth story to tell.

Florida troopers helped a woman deliver her baby girl in a car on the side of the road in Tampa yesterday. During the birth, troopers held up raincoats over the car to shield the event from passersby.

The official Twitter account for the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles and Florida Highway Patrol announced that the woman and her baby received an officer escort to the nearest hospital after the birth took place.

Find out more below:

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral