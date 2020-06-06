Florida woman gives birth on the side of the road with help from troopers

TAMPA, Florida (WJW) — One mother has an action-packed birth story to tell.

Florida troopers helped a woman deliver her baby girl in a car on the side of the road in Tampa yesterday. During the birth, troopers held up raincoats over the car to shield the event from passersby.

The official Twitter account for the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles and Florida Highway Patrol announced that the woman and her baby received an officer escort to the nearest hospital after the birth took place.

