Florida teens charged with plotting brutal murder of slain high school student, investigators say

MIAMI (AP) — Florida police say a high school student was ambushed and stabbed to death with a knife and sword by another student who was angry he had previously had sex with the suspect’s ex-girlfriend.

Miramar police say the 17-year-old boy planned the murder with his current girlfriend and received help from a 16-year-old female friend.

The arrest affidavits for the three Florida teens state 18-year-old Dwight Grant was stabbed in the neck and in the chest in the stairwell of his apartment complex.

Investigators say he was lured there by the current girlfriend of the jealous teen.

According to reports by NBC News, police allege that the boy beat and stabbed Grant while one of the girls held him down and the other kept watch.

NBC News reports that the teens allegedly worked together to clean up the evidence.

The three suspects were arrested.