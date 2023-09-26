TAMPA, Fla. (WJW) – Two teenagers have been arrested in Florida after a high-speed police chase in a stolen vehicle on Sunday.

The teenagers, ages 14 and 15, were arrested in Tampa, Florida, and were both charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, according to a statement from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The 15-year-old was also charged with aggravated battery on law enforcement with a deadly weapon and fleeing to elude at high speed, the statement said.

“Unfortunately, there are individuals in our community who never learned that if something doesn’t belong to them, they shouldn’t touch it,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “This car was left unlocked and running in a driveway, making it easy for these teens to steal.”

Footage released by the sheriff’s offices shows the high-speed chase and the multiple attempts deputies made to stop the stolen vehicle, eventually bringing it to a stop.

“When deputies attempted to pull them over, they refused,” the sheriff’s office said. The teens were ultimately stopped on the Selmon Expressway with help from the Florida Highway Patrol, the HCSO said.